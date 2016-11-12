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Jeremy Bishop
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grayscale photography of flower
White flower petals
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
dark
grey
hawaii
macro
moody
oahu
animal
bird
plant
blossom
hibiscus
fungus
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