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Alexandre Chambon
goodspleen
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Animals
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grayscale photography of elephant
monochrome macro elephant
A map marker
Chiang Mai
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
animal
splash
wildlife
grey
elephant
wild animal
safari
monochrome
elephant wallpaper
ear
mammal
black & white
trunk
elephant trunk
chiang mai
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