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Greg Rakozy
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grayscale photography of desert
Horizon
A map marker
Goblin Valley State Park, Green River, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
desert
grey
horizon
rocks
utah
road
soil
outdoors
ground
united states
rubble
green river
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