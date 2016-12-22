Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bruno Aguirre
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photography of crowd standing on the subway
A photo of the subway
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100t
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
people
grey
train
symmetry
vehicle
silhouette
transportation
subway
train station
terminal
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20