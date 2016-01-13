Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Maria Soledad
mshiraldo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photography of car
monochrome vintage truck
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
vintage
grey
truck
vehicle
california
america
old
old car
number
pickup truck
used car
gmc
restore
general motors
ute
antique car
old world
sixties
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20