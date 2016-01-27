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Cayton Heath
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grayscale photography of bride and groom
Bride smiles at groom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
black
couple
human
love
female
wedding
white
happy
event
celebration
dress
marriage
bride
bride and groom
groom
wedding day
touching
black&white
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