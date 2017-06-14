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Cristina Gottardi
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grayscale photography of boy sitting on the floor watching the person in front of him
berlin child through legs
A map marker
Berlin, Germany
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Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
love
baby
street
kids
germany
berlin
street photography
fuji
listen
legs
curiosity
symmetry
sandals
blondie
portrait
people
human
female
face
PNG images
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