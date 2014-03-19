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Taylor Leopold
taylorleopold
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grayscale photography of body of water
Mysterious Mist
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
sea
black
desktop wallpapers
cloud
white
grey
peace
fog
wallpapers
horizon
mist
air
contrast
amazing wallpaper
distance
desktop backgrounds
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