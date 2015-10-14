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Nathan Walker
nwphoto
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grayscale photography of a man kissing a woman
Sweaters and coffee
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
coffee
people
black
winter
home
kitchen
cafe
grey
boy
coffee shop
kissing
kiss
dating
morning routine
mugs
sweaters
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