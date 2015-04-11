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Phadon Pisuttiwong
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grayscale photography of 5-petal flowers
Delicate white flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
black
plant
garden
white
grey
floral
flora
petal
black & white
plumeria
b/w
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