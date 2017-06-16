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grayscale photography o building
opened
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
wall
grey
leaves
window
urban
street photography
taiwan
concrete wall
taipei
city view
urban exploration
city
plant
leaf
office building
housing
town
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