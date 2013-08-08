Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dorothy Lin
dorothylin
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photograph of mountain during daytime
desolate mountain trail walk
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
grey
hiking
alone
walking
path
journey
cool
monochrome
trail
montain
mountian
ridge
desolate
black&white
blackandwhite
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20