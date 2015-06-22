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Jose Murillo
jcmu
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grayscale photo of wrecked plane
plane wreck grey sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
airplane
desert
grey
iceland
plane
alone
fog
creepy
mist
plain
black & white
crash
vintage airplane
forgotten
wreck
blackandwhite
wreckage
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