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Blair Fraser
mrblairfraser
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grayscale photo of wrecked plane
A broken plane on the floor
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
airplane
grey
iceland
plane
broken
accident
dirt
gray
mist
strange
crash
crashed plane
beach
coast
wreck
vik
wreckage
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