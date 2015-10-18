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Angelina Litvin
linalitvina
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grayscale photo of woman wearing hat
woman in hat and ivy on wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
portrait
people
fashion
sun
face
vintage
grey
leaves
smile
lifestyle
monochrome
old
hat
vine
hats
b&w
shade
squint
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