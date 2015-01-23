Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Morgan Sessions
morgansessions
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
People
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photo of woman standing in the middle of the road
woman and road smoke cloud
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
road
female
fire
women
street
smoke
storm
gray
rural
bomb
black & white
shorts
barefoot
smoke bomb
femal
human
grey
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20