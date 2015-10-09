Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Brooke Cagle
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photo of woman leaning while holding fence
woman poses in car park
A map marker
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
city
free
street
grey
peace
buildings
urban
lifestyle
concrete
jeans
garage
parking lot
artistic
downtown
b&w
domestic
caucasian
united states
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20