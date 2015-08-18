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Christopher Campbell
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grayscale photo of woman drowning in water
woman underwater in dress
A map marker
Tallebudgera Creek, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
GoPro, HERO3+ Black Edition
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
sea
white
grey
body
underwater
sand
depression
dress
bubbles
water wallpaper
monochrome
bubble
water background
swim
white dress
greyscale
australia
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