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Jeremy Bishop
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grayscale photo of water waves
Shoreline Texture
A map marker
La Jolla, San Diego, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
waves
rocks
patterns
movement
coast
contrast
blurry
shoreline
sea
river
weather
san diego
outdoors
united states
sea waves
la jolla
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