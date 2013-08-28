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Jon Toney
jontoney
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grayscale photo of wagon wheel
monochrome wooden wagon
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
wood
grey
farm
old
fence
country
western
trail
ranch
prairie
wooden
cart
age
b&w
wheels
spoke
entropy
wagon wheel
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