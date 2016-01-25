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Tim Marshall
timmarshall
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grayscale photo of two persons swimming on body of water
fun in water maunganui
A map marker
Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS M
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
family
summer
sun
cloud
women
grey
new zealand
underwater
girls
waves
wave
swimming
swim
black & white
monochromatic
tauranga
mount maunganui
Non-copyrighted images
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