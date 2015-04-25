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Dmitry Ratushny
ratushny
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grayscale photo of trees near body water
Night falls on the lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
trees
river
grey
lake
reflection
fog
outdoors
mist
waterfront
haze
tress
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