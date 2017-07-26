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Brandon Green
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grayscale photo of tree near body of water
Winter Forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
snow
waterfall
trees
grey
rock
rocks
motion
stream
wilderness
b&w
forest
land
plant
outdoors
flora
vegetation
creek
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