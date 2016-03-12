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Anthony DELANOIX
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grayscale photo of tower
Inside Eiffel Tower
A map marker
Tour Eiffel, Paris, France
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Published on
March 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
paris
grey
eiffel tower
tour eiffel
france
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