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Romain Briaux
romainbriaux
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grayscale photo of stop light at daytime
monochrome traffic lights
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
city
building
architecture
vintage
grey
glass
urban
reflection
transportation
graffiti
sign
street light
railway
double exposure
street lamp
trains
street sign
railroad
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