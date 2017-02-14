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Milada Vigerova
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grayscale photo of stone formation
Patience
A map marker
Ko Mak, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
grey
balance
stone
tower
stones
pebbles
thailand
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