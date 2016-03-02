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Jérôme Prax
jeromeprax
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grayscale photo of snow covered mountain
Mountain peak in snow
A map marker
Tignes, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Kiss X70
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black background
snow
grey
sand
ice
power
wind
mountain range
mountain peak
peak
altitude
france
tignes
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