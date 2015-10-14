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Clem Onojeghuo
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grayscale photo of scaffolding
king cross roof architecture
A map marker
Kings Cross, London, United Kingdom
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Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
building
architecture
london
pattern
design
grey
window
urban
metal
monochrome
modern
grid
structure
black & white
b&w
station
kings cross
monocrome
united kingdom
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