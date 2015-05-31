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Mark Asthoff
qa9de
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grayscale photo of roller coaters
rollercoaster-black-white
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
park
germany
fun
roller coaster
staircase
amusement park
landmark
contracts
low angle
wide angle
walkway
coaster
black&white
amusement
duisburg
b/w
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