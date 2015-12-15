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Zach Guinta
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grayscale photo of person's lips
Mystery Woman
A map marker
Connecticut, United States
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Published on
December 15, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
fashion
human
face
female
sad
grey
shadow
reflection
lips
mouth
contrast
darkness
quiet
black & white
lip
close-up
united states
High resolution images
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