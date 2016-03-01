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Viktor Keri
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grayscale photo of person walking on street
Budapest in the snow
A map marker
Budapest, Hungary
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
city
winter
snow
street
grey
alone
lady
budapest
walk
fence
cold
hat
loneliness
snowfall
sidewalk
snowy
blackandwhite
hungary
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