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Jeffrey Blum
jeffreyblum
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grayscale photo of person walking on snow covered road
Lost in Soho
A map marker
New York, United States
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Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
new york
grey
urban
storm
soho
winter
human
outdoors
united states
blizzard
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