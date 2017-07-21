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Miss Zhang
lzhang
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grayscale photo of person using Apple Watch
Apple watch
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Published on
July 21, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
tech
apple
grey
watch
electronic
smart watch
monochrome
bokeh
b/w
wristwatch
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