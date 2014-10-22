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Luca Zanon
zanonluca
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grayscale photo of person carrying child
baby with afro being held
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
black
family
human
sun
white
baby
grey
child
shadow
charity
youth
emotion
necklace
emotions
ground
cultural
maturity
ethnicity
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