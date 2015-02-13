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Kent Henderson
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grayscale photo of people walking on street
walking in city slush
A map marker
Chicago, IL, USA
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Published on
February 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
dark
winter
cars
road
snow
new york
night
light
street
grey
urban
storm
weather
lights
snow storm
b&w
streetlight
pedestrians
Historical images
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