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Danie Franco
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grayscale photo of man wearing cowboy hat
senior man in cowboy hat
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
people
black
white
grey
male
diversity
old
hat
senior
beard
mature
grandpa
grandfather
grandparent
wrinkle
white hair
grandad
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