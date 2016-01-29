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Michael Mongin
michaelmongin
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grayscale photo of man playing drum
Capital University drummer
A map marker
Capital University, Columbus, United States
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Published on
January 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
man
black
music
white
grey
hand
studio
shirt
mouth
musical instrument
drum
drums
black & white
ohio
recording
instrument
drummer
columbus
united states
HD Wallpapers
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