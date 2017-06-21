Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Oscar Neira
oscarneira
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photo of man in plaid shirt and cap standing in front of wooden panel
monochrome plaid shirt man
A map marker
Barinas, Venezuela
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
fashion
black
model
vintage
wood
grey
alone
male
glasses
style
hat
cap
plaid
black & white
hipster
spectacles
caucasian
people
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20