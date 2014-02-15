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Pavel Voinov 💙💛
pavel_v
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grayscale photo of hay
monochrome hay bales
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
land
white
grey
farm
field
lonely
countryside
meadow
outdoors
harvest
stack
pasture
plains
hay
wide
hay bale
hay field
barren
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