Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jean-Frederic Fortier
jffortier
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photo of grey glass wall
calgary skylight interior
A map marker
Calgary, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
window
glass
industrial
reflection
windows
skyscraper
roof
tower
geometry
black & white
blackandwhite
canada
calgary
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20