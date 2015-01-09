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davide ragusa
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grayscale photo of Golden Gate bridge
monochrome golden gate
A map marker
golden gate bridge, san francisco, united states
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
cloud
river
bridge
san francisco
rock
golden gate bridge
structure
golden gate
suspension bridge
black
clouds
white
usa
california
united states
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