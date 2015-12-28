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Sarah Mak
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Featured in
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People
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Spirituality
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grayscale photo of girl looking at flowers
young girl blowing flower
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
flower
portrait
young girl
people
grey
child
floral
crown
monochrome
dandelion
looking
deep
black & white
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