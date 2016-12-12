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🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič
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grayscale photo of girl in white sleeveless dress holding bouquet of flowers
Bride staring camera
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
flowers
wedding
natural
light
grey
happy
smile
makeup
crown
bokeh
bride
wedding day
woman
flower
portrait
fashion
human
female
face
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