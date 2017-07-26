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Cristiane Teston
cristiane
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grayscale photo of flower
Black and White Rose
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
texture
rose
grey
water drop
petal
water drops
closeup
rosa
flor
wallpaper
background
art
black
plant
white
wall
floral
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