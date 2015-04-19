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Valentin Petkov
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grayscale photo of Eiffel tower and boats docked near pier
Black and white Eiffel Tower
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Lenovo, S860
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
paris
cloud
river
grey
boat
buildings
eiffel tower
monochrome
tower
cloudy
eifel
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