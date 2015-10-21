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Taylor Nicole
taynicole0630
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grayscale photo of dock and body of water
Surfer by the boardwalk
A map marker
Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sea
grey
waves
adventure
california
surfing
surf
lost
surfer
pillars
dock
grayscale
pier
boardwalk
united states
santa monica
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