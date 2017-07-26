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Sasha Lebedeva
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grayscale photo of concrete building
modern church
A map marker
El Raval, Барселона, Каталония, Испания
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Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
church
grey
barcelona
minimal
urban
modern
lines
greyscale
building
weather
concrete
outdoors
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