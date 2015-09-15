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Luciano Ribas
monteribas
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grayscale photo of cable car in the midst of clouds
Cable car and fog
A map marker
Teleférico Pão de Açucar, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
grey
train
smoke
fog
brazil
rio de janeiro
brasil
cable
wires
power line
wire
cable car
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