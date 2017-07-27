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Satyawan Narinedhat
truth
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grayscale photo of building with side stairs
monochrome fire escape
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
new york city
urban
apartment
windows
stairs
development
monochrome
brick
looking up
residence
fire escape
city
skyscraper
town
apartment building
high rise
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