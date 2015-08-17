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Siyan Ren
siyanren
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grayscale photo of building structure
modern building windows
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
window
glass
graphic
windows
structure
pipes
exterior
curve
tube
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